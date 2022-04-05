Writing in the Australian Financial Review, a journalist who seems to have good connections into the RBA says:

A series of interest rate rises starting in June now looks to be the Reserve Bank of Australia’s destiny, after the central bank dropped its willingness to be “patient”.

Critical dates ahead are:

A reasonable wage price index on May 18 and decent average earnings in the national accounts on June 1 will be sufficient for governor Philip Lowe to pull the trigger much earlier than he had expected.

