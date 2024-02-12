Marion Kohler, the Reserve Bank of Australia's Head of Economic Analysis, speaking at the Australian Business Economists Annual Forecasting Conference in Sydney.

Headlines via Reuters:

Inflation coming down but still too high

It will take some time for inflation to get back within the 2-3% target range

Expect it to return to target range in 2025, and to the midpoint in 2026

Services inflation high and broadly based, likely to decline only gradually

Expect economic growth to remain subdued in the near term

High inflation, higher tax payments and interest rates have significantly reduced household incomes

Most labour market indicators still look ‘tight’ relative to historical norms

Seeing signs of easing wage pressures in some industries, particularly in business services

Expect much of adjustment in labour market to happen via drop in average hours worked

There is not anything surprising in these remarks. Kohler hedge a little on those 'return to target' inflation time projections"

"I'd like to stress that there is substantial uncertainty around forecasts that far out"

Kohler also said that the expected slowdown in inflation would require a recovery in productivity. Australian productivity has been very subdued in the last few years, but Kohler is optimistic it'd improve once temporary factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic played out.

Huh. We'll see.