Prior 3.60%

Monetary policy operates with a lag

The full effect of this substantial increase in interest rates is yet to be felt

The Australian banking system is strong, well capitalised and highly liquid

A range of information suggests that inflation has peaked in Australia

The labour market remains very tight

As economic growth slows, unemployment is expected to increase

Expects that some further tightening may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target

further tightening may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target The decision to hold rates gives more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook

Full statement

After a bit of a whipsaw, the aussie is now tracking lower with AUD/USD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world's fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar dropping from 0.6780 to 0.6760 as the RBA leaves the cash rate unchanged this month. They do leave the door open for further tightening in the months ahead but the language on that also suggests that even if it does come, perhaps there might just be one more rate hike only.

The change is that they now emphasise that there is only "some further tightening" that may well be needed instead of previously saying that "further tightening" will be needed. It's subtle but it is a change.

Besides that, the language and guidance on assessing when and how much to raise rates further remains unchanged.