Prior 4.35%

Inflation has fallen substantially since its peak in 2022

Conditions in the labour market eased further over the past month

But it is tighter than is consistent with sustained full employment and inflation at target

The economic outlook remains uncertain

The process of returning inflation to target is unlikely to be smooth

There are uncertainties regarding the lags in the effect of monetary policy

Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the highest priority

Need to be confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range

Inflation is easing but has been doing so more slowly than previously expected and it remains high

It will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range

RBA is not ruling anything in or out to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe

Full statement

At first glance, there's no significant changes to the language in the statement. The final paragraph and forward guidance language is more or less a copy and paste from the May statement. The most important bits being that the RBA stresses on the need to be vigilant towards upside risks to inflation and that they are not ruling anything in or out at this stage.

AUD/USD is only marginally higher at around 0.6615 now, from around 0.6608 before the decision.