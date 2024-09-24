Prior 4.35%

Latest data does not change previous assessment that policy is restrictive and working as anticipated

The outlook remains highly uncertain

Inflation is still some way above the midpoint of the 2% to 3% target range

Returning inflation to target is the priority

Underlying inflation remains too high

Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until confidence returns that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range

RBA remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome

The most recent projections in the August SMP show that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range

Data since then have reinforced the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation

RBA is not ruling anything in or out on next policy steps

Full statement

They added just one passage to the to the guidance communique, that being:

"The most recent projections in the August SMP show that it will be some time yet before inflation is sustainably in the target range."

In other words, they might just have to keep rates higher for longer as it would seem. The market pricing towards year-end hasn't changed all too much though. Traders were seeing ~16 bps of rate cuts by year-end previously but are now seeing ~14 bps now.

The overall language is largely kept from August and just continues to place heavy emphasis that the inflation battle is not over yet. And given that, the RBA is not ready to lower the cash rate as such.

AUD/USD nudges up just a little from 0.6848 to 0.6858 currently. The pair is continuing to trade at its highest levels for the year with eyes on the December 2023 high of 0.6871 now.