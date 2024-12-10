Reserve Bank of Australia December 2024 Statement, in brief:

Underlying inflation remains too high.

The outlook remains uncertain.

Board is gaining some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining in line with these recent forecasts, but risks remain.

Board will continue to rely upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks to guide its decisions.

While underlying inflation is still high, other recent data on economic activity have been mixed, but on balance softer than expected in November.

There remains a high level of uncertainty about the outlook abroad.

Wage pressures have eased more than expected in the November SMP.

Taking account of recent data, the board’s assessment is that monetary policy remains restrictive and is working as anticipated.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will be speaking at 3.30 pm Sydney time

0430 GMT

2330 US Eastern time

The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is February 17 and 18, 2025.