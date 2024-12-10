Reserve Bank of Australia December 2024 Statement, in brief:
- Underlying inflation remains too high.
- The outlook remains uncertain.
- Board is gaining some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining in line with these recent forecasts, but risks remain.
- Board will continue to rely upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks to guide its decisions.
- While underlying inflation is still high, other recent data on economic activity have been mixed, but on balance softer than expected in November.
- There remains a high level of uncertainty about the outlook abroad.
- Wage pressures have eased more than expected in the November SMP.
- Taking account of recent data, the board’s assessment is that monetary policy remains restrictive and is working as anticipated.
Full text is here:
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will be speaking at 3.30 pm Sydney time
- 0430 GMT
- 2330 US Eastern time
The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is February 17 and 18, 2025.