Reserve Bank of Australia December 2024 Statement, in brief:

  • Underlying inflation remains too high.
  • The outlook remains uncertain.
  • Board is gaining some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining in line with these recent forecasts, but risks remain.
  • Board will continue to rely upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks to guide its decisions.
  • While underlying inflation is still high, other recent data on economic activity have been mixed, but on balance softer than expected in November.
  • There remains a high level of uncertainty about the outlook abroad.
  • Wage pressures have eased more than expected in the November SMP.
  • Taking account of recent data, the board’s assessment is that monetary policy remains restrictive and is working as anticipated.

Full text is here:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will be speaking at 3.30 pm Sydney time

  • 0430 GMT
  • 2330 US Eastern time
The next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting is February 17 and 18, 2025.