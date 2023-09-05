Prior 4.10%

Inflation in Australia has passed its peak

But inflation is still too high and will remain so for some time yet

The Australian economy is experiencing a period of below-trend growth

Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the priority

There are significant uncertainties around the outlook

Services price inflation has been surprisingly persistent overseas and the same could occur in Australia

Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required

Will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market

Full statement

All things considered, it's a rather muted reaction by the aussie to the RBA decision today and that is to be expected. It is quite a straightforward one with the central bank not really changing their stance since August and kept the cash rate unchanged once again.

AUD/USD is still down 0.5% on the day at 0.6424 after being pressured lower earlier in Asia amid China worries.