Prepared remarks from RBA Gov. Lowe

It is too early to declare victory on inflation, but things are moving in the right direction.

The board is mindful that interest rates have been increased by a large amount in a short period of time and that there are lags in the operation of policy.

The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to the 2-3 per cent target range.

Monetary policy is in restrictive territory and it is working to establish a better balance between supply and demand.

Our central forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 31/4 per cent by the end of next year and to be back within the 2-3 per cent target range by late 2025.

It is possible that some further tightening of monetary policy will be required to ensure that inflation returns to target within a reasonable timeframe.

Recent data indicate that there has been some easing in the labour market.

Whether or not this is the case will depend upon the data and the board's evolving assessment of the outlook and risks.

We expect employment to continue to grow, but below the rate of growth in the labour force.

It's encouraging that the recent data are consistent with inflation returning to target over the next couple of years.

The Australian economy is currently experiencing a period of below-trend growth and this is expected to continue for a while yet.

Data are also consistent with the Australian economy continuing to travel along that narrow path that I have spoken about.

The bank’s central scenario is that economic growth remains subdued for the rest of this year before gradually picking up to around 2 1/4 per cent by end 2025.

Dwelling investment is expected to increase again next year, after the recent difficulties in that sector.

Board is seeking to establish a credible path back to the inflation target over the next couple of years.

Board wants to have reasonable confidence that inflation will return to target over the current forecast period.

It is a complicated picture and there are scenarios in which consumption is weaker than our central case and others in which it is stronger.

Risk that services price inflation may stay high, prolonging the period of inflation being above target.

Board is seeking to establish a credible path back to the inflation target over the next couple of years to avoid a damaging shift in inflation expectations.

