At its meeting today, the Board decided to maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent.
Headlines via Reuters ... RBA:
- says board is prepared to be patient
- says war in Ukraine is a major new source of uncertainty.
- board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions
- will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term is sustainably within the 2% to 3% target range
- prices of many commodities have increased further due to the war in Ukraine
- Australian economy remains resilient and spending is picking up following the omicron setback
- wages growth has picked up but, at the aggregate level, is only around the relatively low rates prevailing before the pandemic
- pick-up in wages is still expected to be only gradual,
- how long it takes to resolve the disruptions to supply chains is an important source of uncertainty regarding the inflation outlook
more to come
Full text of Governor Lowe's statement:
