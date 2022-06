ANZ on what they expect from the Reserve Bank of Australia next week (in brief):

The RBA has published its estimate of the change in average hourly earnings from the Q1 GDP data as 5.2% y/y.

This is in line with the estimate we published ...

We think this provides the "very strong argument" the RBA needs to go by 40bp on Tuesday.

RBA policy announcement is scheduled for June 7 at 0430 GMT.