A preview of today's Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision from TD.

All analysts (including us) expect the RBA to hike the target cash rate by 50bps ... one (75bps).

The RBA surprised the market in May and June, so the possibility of a 65bps hike cannot be ruled out

The statement is due at 0430 GMT on 02 August 2022.

Coming up on Friday is the RBA's quarterly 'Statement':