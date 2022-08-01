A preview of today's Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision from TD.
- All analysts (including us) expect the RBA to hike the target cash rate by 50bps ... one (75bps).
- The RBA surprised the market in May and June, so the possibility of a 65bps hike cannot be ruled out
The statement is due at 0430 GMT on 02 August 2022.
Earlier previews are here:
- Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting on Tuesday 2 August - preview
- RBA is widely expected to hike cash rate by 50bp tomorrow, again in September.
- Westpac sharply boost their terminal RBA cash rate forecast to 3.35% from 2.6%
- Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs also revising their outside bets to a 50bps hike in August from their prior views of 75bps.
---
Coming up on Friday is the RBA's quarterly 'Statement':