A preview of today's Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision from TD.

  • All analysts (including us) expect the RBA to hike the target cash rate by 50bps ... one (75bps).
  • The RBA surprised the market in May and June, so the possibility of a 65bps hike cannot be ruled out

The statement is due at 0430 GMT on 02 August 2022.

Earlier previews are here:

---

Coming up on Friday is the RBA's quarterly 'Statement':

rba week ahead 01 August 2022