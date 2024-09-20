Reuters poll of economists on what they expect from the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on September 24:

  • all 45 surveyed expect the cash rate to remain at 4.35%
  • 40 expect that rate to persist through 2024
  • the median expectation is for a 25bp rate cut in Q1 of 2025

Reasoning is, in a nutshell, that while inflation slowed to 3.5% in July its still above the top of the RBA's 2 - 3% target band. Add in the strong jobs market.

Among Australia's biggest 4 banks, ANZ, NAB, and Westpac predict rates will stay unchanged this year. CBA expects one cut before year-end:

-

I posted earlier on the likelihood of inflation falling soon:

And support for AUD:

rba 2024 2025 dates 2

RBA dates ahead