The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia August meeting will be published at 0130 GMT on Tuesday, 16 August 2022.

Note from that post Jusin made the point that there was a:

a subtle change to their forward guidance. In that passage, the central bank changes up the wording on rate hikes by saying it is now taking further steps in terms of normalising policy and not withdrawing monetary support.

And, even more notable:

However, the big change is that policymakers may not be on a "pre-set path" moving forward

I posted earlier that further clues will be sought for the path ahead. For the September meeting (statement due on the 6th) I have locked in a 50bp rate hike.

As to the title to this post, I'll be moving on quickly. Coming up in Australia later this week are Q2 Wages data (Wednesday local time) and July jobs data (Thursday).

Wages data:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.

Jobs report:

I'll have more to come on these separately.