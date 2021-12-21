Headline points from the Minutes via Reuters

  • board is committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions.
  • board is prepared to be patient
  • emergence of the omicron variant was a new source of uncertainty, but it was not expected to derail the recovery
  • three possible options for the bond purchase program
  • inflation had increased, but remained low in underlying terms
  • options reflected the expectation that the economy would continue to bounce back
  • if there were another serious economic setback, a different set of options would need to be considered.
  • only gradual, pick-up in underlying inflation was expected
  • risk to the recovery posed by the omicron variant would be more apparent by Feb meeting

On that '3 possible options' point, Governor Lowe spoke to this last week:

Full text is here

Forecasts for the RBA include an end to bond-buying in February, rate hike 2022