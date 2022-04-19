They are indeed. The consensus amongst analysts though is for a rate hike in June, not May.

Anyway, Headlines via Reuters:

inflation had picked up and a further increase was expected, with measures of underlying inflation in the march quarter expected to be above 3 per cent.

Australian economy had remained resilient and spending was picking up following the setback caused by the outbreak of the omicron variant

wages growth had also picked up but, in aggregate terms, had been below rates likely to be consistent with inflation being sustainably at the target.

strength of the Australian economy was evident in the labour market

these developments have brought forward the likely timing of the first increase in interest rates.

over coming months, important additional evidence will be available on both inflation and the evolution of labour costs

members noted that higher prices for petrol and other commodities would result in a further lift in inflation over coming quarters

members agreed that financial conditions in Australia remained highly accommodative

The comment on wages growth points to an RBA still without a sense of urgency to hike the cash rate.

Link to full text:

Governor Lowe: