Reserve Bank of Australia minutes August 2022
Headlines via Reuters:
Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path. Members noted that was expected to peak later in 2022 inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term It is seeking to do this in a way that keeps the economy on an even keel. Inflation will then decline back to the top of the 2 to 3 per cent target range by the end of 2024 Members agreed it was appropriate to continue the process of normalising monetary conditions Resilience of the economy continued to be most evident in the labour market Members also considered the risks to the global outlook, which were skewed to the downside. Behaviour of household spending continued to present a key source of uncertainty for the outlook Members will be paying close attention to how the balance of various factors affects the outlook for spending Increase in interest rates over recent months has been required to bring inflation back to target
Full text:
Look like from this lot that the RBA will continue with its cautious approach. It says its committed to bringing inflation back down but it seems to be relying on things going its way rather than assertive policy action.
