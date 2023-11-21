Reserve Bank of Australia November meeting minutes, Headlines via Reuters:

Considered case for raising rates or holding steady

Board saw "credible case" that a rate rise was not needed at this meeting

But judged case for hiking was the stronger one given inflation risks had increased

Whether further tightening required would depend on data, assessment of risks

Saw risk that inflation expectations could increase if rates were not raised

Important to prevent even a modest further increase in inflation expectations

Growing mindset among businesses that cost increases could be passed on to customers

Noted staff forecasts for inflation at meeting assumed one or two more rate rises

Board noted cash rate remained below that in many other countries

Rising house prices could indicate policy was not especially restrictive

Surge in domestic population growth made it harder to judge resilience of economy

Inflation and economy were slowing, geopolitical and global outlook uncertain

An escalation in tensions in the middle east could be a drag on global growth

Bolding above is mine. Very hawkish!

There is some real meat in these minutes. That summary above has the usual 'data dependence', 'case to not raise rates', the usual caveats. But the over riding impression is of a Bank somewhat behind the curve, or risking slipping behind the curve, and keen not to do so.

These:

Saw risk that inflation expectations could increase if rates were not raised

Important to prevent even a modest further increase in inflation expectations

Growing mindset among businesses that cost increases could be passed on to customers

Noted staff forecasts for inflation at meeting assumed one or two more rate rises

Board noted cash rate remained below that in many other countries

are very hawkish indeed from the RBA. Yes, there are less hawkish remarks also, but overall this is a bit of a purpose from the Bank.

Full text is here

AUD/USD higher.