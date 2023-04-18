- Board considered rate hike in April, before deciding to pause
- Agreed that there is a stronger case to pause and reassess the need for tightening
- Assessing data on inflation, jobs, consumer spending and business conditions
- Inflation is still too high
- Labour market had loosened a little but is still very tight
- Bank stress causing tighter financial conditions globally, a headwind for the world economy
It is interesting to note that they did "consider" a rate hike earlier this month but let's be real, actions speak louder than words - especially at this point in the tightening cycle. In case you need a reminder, they also offered up a subtle change to the forward guidance as highlighted at the time here.