Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke at length on Friday, summary here (links etc):

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe testifying to a parliamentary committee.

In the wrap I noted:

Lowe did concede that it is plausible that if the economy tracks to the Bank's forecasts a rate hike will be on the agenda later this year.

Fleshing this out a little:

“ But it is certainly plausible, if the economy tracks in line with our central forecast, that an interest rate increase will be on the agenda sometime later this year."

That's a big pivot from the 2024 data Lowe and the Bank had been insisting on. Lowe added what the Bank is watching to trigger a rate hike:

evidence that inflation is sustainably in the two to three per cent range,

evidence about the development of labour costs

and evidence about the resolution of supply chain problems.

And on the inflation front:

We get the CPI quarterly. I think just having one more CPI is not enough for that evidence to emerge, but, over time, if things line up in a positive direction then we will be discussing this later in the year.

----

The minutes tomorrow will be pored over for further clues, although what Lowe had to say on Friday was pretty clear.