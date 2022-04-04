A couple of snippets from previews of the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting tomorrow.

NAB:

given the data continues to outpace their forecasts with the unemployment rate already at 4% and set to head sub-4% next month, a greater nod to balancing risks in the post-meeting statement would put guidance on a more agile setting, which we think is needed given Q1 CPI is likely to surprise the RBA (NAB has pencilled in a Q1 trimmed mean print of 1.2% q/q against the RBA’s Feb forecast of 0.8%).

NAB are correct on inflation likely to surprise higher, if today's monthly CPI data is any guide:

The trimmed mean in that data was solid also. Down from the February reading but that is pretty much just a base effect. The trimmed mean q/q was 1.4%, much higher than RBA forecasts of 0.7 to 0.8% q/q.

ASB:

Our view is that the RBA will commence a tightening cycle from June 2022 with a 15bp increase in the cash rate target. While we expect the cash rate to remain at 0.1% at the April Board meeting next week, we will be looking for any change in language from the RBA Governor.

Specifically, we see clear risk that the RBA Governor removes the line that “the Board is prepared to be patient” from his post-meeting Statement.

This from BNZ earlier: