Reserve Bank of Australia Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP).

Board's priority is to return inflation to target

Considered whether to pause in Nov, decided a hike would provide more assurance on inflation

In hiking, judged risk of inflation staying higher for longer had increased

Whether further tightening needed will depend on data, balance of risks

Inflation more persistent than expected, economy a bit stronger than expected

Potential for further upside surprises to inflation, from both domestic and external factors

Some measures of inflation expectations edging up, important to stop this

Board mindful that many households facing painful squeeze on budgets

RBA raises forecasts for inflation and GDP growth, trims unemployment and wage forecasts

Sees trimmed mean inflation at 4.5% end 2023, 3.25% end 2024, 3.0% end 2025

Sees CPI at 4.5% end 2023, 3.5% end 2024, 3.0% end 2025

Sees wage growth at 4.0% end 2023, 3.7% end 2024, 3.5% end 2025

Sees unemployment at 3.75% end 2023, 4.25% end 2024, 4.25% end 2025

Sees GDP growth at 1.5% end 2023, 2.0% end 2024, 2.25% end 2025

Forecasts assume cash rate peaks around 4.5% before declining to 3.5% by end 2025

Revises up population forecasts, assumes peak was 2.5% in q3 followed by decline to 1.5% avg

Bolding above is mine. The Bank forecasts both headline and core inflation not returning to the band until the end of 2025. The bank, if you need a reminder is 2 to 3%. The December of 2025 forecast is 2.9%, which of course is the extreme top of the band. The earlier complacency of the RBA is biting them, and the Australian people.

Full text is here:

Statement on Monetary Policy November 2023