A 50bp rate is widely expected, though its not unanimous. The range is 25bp to 50bp.
Previews:
- RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Barclays forecast a 25bp rate hike
- How the RBA could shape the tone of today's policy statement? - TD
- RBA meeting Tuesday October 4, 50bp cash rate hike widely expected, then more by year end
- RBA policy meeting next week - Morgan Stanley forecast a 50bp cash rate hike
The decision is scheduled for 0330 GMT, accompanied by the statement from Governor Lowe: