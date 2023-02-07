ING on the Reserve Bank of Australia statement due today, a +25bp rate hike is expected:

RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time,

  • which is 0330 GMT
  • and 10.30pm US ET

Earlier previews here:

ING say its in the bag. I say it's a no brainer. ING is more polite than me.

rba cash rate cpi wrap

If you are tipping no rate hike, what part of

  • runaway inflation,
  • the lowest unemployment rate for half a century,
  • and a negative real cash rate

do you not understand?

(If your argument is the RBA is relying on its forecasts (that inflation will fall) and not on data, forecasts that have proved woefully inept in the past but still they rely on them, then I concede the point).