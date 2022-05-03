Reserve Bank of Australia statement coming up at 0430 GMT on Tuesday 03 May 2022. I posted earlier on the RBA:

Justin had this:

A few snippets from non-Aussie banks

Standard Chartered

We expect the central bank to lift its policy rate from emergency levels of 0.10% to 0.25%.

We think the latest high inflation print (Q1 trimmed mean rose to 3.7% YoY, well above the central bank’s target range of 2-3%) may mean that the RBA needs to move earlier, but not necessarily by a full 25bps, in May.

Thereafter, we expect the central bank to hike 25bps per meeting from June through to December, taking the policy rate to 2% by year-end.

ING

What was shaping up to be just a position-setting meeting ahead of an actual hike later this quarter is now looking likely to deliver not just a rate hike, but perhaps a 40bp one together with a strong nod towards front-loading at subsequent meetings. This follows a much higher-than-expected inflation reading for 1Q22. The market is already heavily pricing in rate hikes from the RBA so the market reaction may be modest.”

TD

After the red-hot inflation print ... a very close call but for now we maintain our view of no hike.

We don't expect the RBA to hike in an election month, and it could wait for Q1 wages print on 18th May to justify a June hike given its focus on wages growth. However, the risk for a 40bps hike in June is likely higher if wage growth surprises to the upside.

Société Générale

We expect the RBA to increase the cash rate target from 0.10% to 0.25%.

The RBA is likely to acknowledge that underlying inflation significantly deviated from the 2-3% target range in 1Q22, and to say that it will set policy to support inflation outcomes consistent with the target. In other words, policymakers will become decisively hawkish, suggesting a fast pace of rate hikes in the near-term.

Citi

The RBA is expected to raise the cash rate by 15bps, from 10bps to 25bps. Risk is that the Board could consider a 40bp increase (in line with market pricing), but we expect a follow-up 25bp rate hike in June, which should negate the reason to lift by 40bps this week.

The other risk is that the Board may delay the hike to June because it’s waiting for Q1 WPI and National Accounts. Balance sheet roll-off – the Board will likely allow maturing bonds to roll-off its balance sheet, rather than reinvest maturities.

FWIW I think the RBA will hike 15bps today. It would be stupid not to hike by this small amount. Which, I think the Bank will admit, but they'll say 'least regrets', not 'stupid'.