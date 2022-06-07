The RBA is certainly liking the idea of not playing it straight now, do they? The expectation coming into the decision was either for a 25 bps move or a 40 bps move, but here they are delivering a 50 bps move instead.

RBA cash rate futures showed a pricing of just over 25 bps (0.56%) so the aussie is gaining strongly on the back of the decision. AUD/USD is up 0.6% to 0.7245 as the RBA doesn't disappoint the hawks.

That could invite a more aggressive push towards hiking in the months ahead and will be a tailwind for the aussie, despite a lot of rate hikes already priced into the front-end of the curve.