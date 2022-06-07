- Also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 bps to 0.75%
- Inflation in Australia has increased significantly
- Inflation is expected to increase further, but then decline back towards the 2% to 3% range next year
- Australian economy is resilient; household and business balance sheets are generally in good shape
- One source of uncertainty about the economic outlook is how household spending evolves
- Rate hike is a further step in the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary support during the pandemic
- The resilience of the economy and the higher inflation mean that this extraordinary support is no longer needed
- RBA expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead
- The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and assessment of the outlook for inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term and the labour market
- Full statement
The RBA is certainly liking the idea of not playing it straight now, do they? The expectation coming into the decision was either for a 25 bps move or a 40 bps move, but here they are delivering a 50 bps move instead.
RBA cash rate futures showed a pricing of just over 25 bps (0.56%) so the aussie is gaining strongly on the back of the decision. AUD/USD is up 0.6% to 0.7245 as the RBA doesn't disappoint the hawks.
That could invite a more aggressive push towards hiking in the months ahead and will be a tailwind for the aussie, despite a lot of rate hikes already priced into the front-end of the curve.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW