Prior 1.35%

Inflation is expected to peak later this year, then decline back towards 2-3% range

Central forecast is for inflation to be around 7.75% over 2022, a little over 4% over 2023

Australian economy is expected to continue to grow strongly this year

Employment is growing strongly, consumer spending has been resilient

A key source of uncertainty continues to be the behaviour of household spending

Rate hike today is a further step in terms of policy normalisation

Expects to take further steps over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path

Full statement

The aussie is falling on the decision as the RBA delivers as expected but makes a subtle change to their forward guidance. In that passage, the central bank changes up the wording on rate hikes by saying it is now taking further steps in terms of normalising policy and not withdrawing monetary support. However, the big change is that policymakers may not be on a "pre-set path" moving forward - a hint that perhaps the pace of rate hikes may slow down. That to me is what is putting a drag on the aussie with AUD/USD AUD/USD The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one Australian dollar. For example, when the AUD/USD is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.75 US dollars. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the world’s fifth most traded currency, whilst the US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range on most forex brokers. AUD/USD Popular Among Various Types of TradersA lot of traders consider the AUD/USD to perhaps be the most consistent currency pair with respect to swing trading, as it has often moved in steadfast cycles.Having said that, every pair presents its own challenges for traders.The AUD/USD is very popular with swing traders, with the four-hour timeframe being, historically at least, more dependable than others. Historically the AUD/USD is influenced by interest rate differentials, commodity prices, government credit ratings, and overall sentiment and speculation. Read this Term falling from 0.7015 to a low of 0.6985 after the event.

It's a subtle change but one that follows a similar playbook to the Fed last week.