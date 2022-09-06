Prior 1.85% Committed to returning inflation to the 2-3% range over time Inflation expected to increase further over the months ahead is expected to peak later this year, then decline back towards 2-3% range Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Central forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 7¾ per cent over 2022, a little above 4 per cent over 2023 and around 3 per cent over 2024 Labour market is very tight, wages growth has picked up Household spending remains an important source of uncertainty Price stability is a prerequisite for a strong economy and a sustained period of full employment Further rate hikes is expected but policy is not on a pre-set path Full statement
There isn't much in this that isn't expected from the RBA. Markets have priced in a ~46 bps move coming into the decision, so this is fitting with expectations. There are no changes to the language and forecasts on inflation but the RBA added a line in the forward guidance to stress on 'price stability'. They also removed the reference to 'normalisation', which may infer that rates are now in neutral territory.
But the language on rate setting is not changed, as expected, with the central bank maintaining that they will need to raise the cash rate further but reaffirming that policy is 'not on a pre-set path'.
AUD/USD is little changed on the decision, keeping around 0.6805 at the moment.
