Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision for November 2022

Summary Headlines via Reuters:

AUD/USD is down on the decision, retracing its gains earlier in the day (not all of them). While 25bp was the expected, and what we got, it should have been probably prudent for the RBA to raise the cash rate target by more given the upside surprise in inflation last week.

Full text of Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's statement is here.

RBA hike cycle so far:

rba cycle cash rate 01 November 2022