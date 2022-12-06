Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision for December 2022. This is the final RBA meeting this year. The next meeting is on February 7, 2023. The RBA does not meet in January.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Board resolute in determination to return inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term to target, will do what is necessary to achieve that
- Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead
- Inflation in australia is too high,
- Board closely monitoring the global economy, household spending and wage and price-setting behaviour
- Size and timing of future increases determined by data and outlook for inflation and labour market
- A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead,
- Australian economy is continuing to grow solidly.
- Board is not on a pre-set course
- Labour market remains very tight,
- Household spending is expected to slow over the period ahead
-
Path to achieving the needed decline in inflation and achieving a
soft landing for the economy remains a narrow one
Board’s priority
is to re-establish low inflation and return inflation to the
2–3 per cent range over time.
--
Full text of Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe's statement is here.
--
The hiking cycle so far:
--
Background to this is here:
