National Australia Bank on the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023:

The RBA is expected to deliver another 25bp increase to take the Cash Rate to 3.35%, an outcome expected by almost everyone surveyed by the main media outlets (a couple are picking no change, no-one a 50-point increase).

Money markets have about 20bps priced.

We expect the RBA to keep similar guidance to the December meeting and keep a hawkish bias given domestic inflation pressures, but also acknowledge the improved global inflation backdrop.

Near-term wages and underlying inflation forecasts need to be revised higher in Friday’s SoMP but we may get a hint of this in the Statement today.

-

RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time,

which is 0330 GMT

and 10.30pm US ET

-

Earlier:

-

The rate rise cycle so far from the RBA: