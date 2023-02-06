National Australia Bank on the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting today, Tuesday, 7 February 2023:
- The RBA is expected to deliver another 25bp increase to take the Cash Rate to 3.35%, an outcome expected by almost everyone surveyed by the main media outlets (a couple are picking no change, no-one a 50-point increase).
- Money markets have about 20bps priced.
- We expect the RBA to keep similar guidance to the December meeting and keep a hawkish bias given domestic inflation pressures, but also acknowledge the improved global inflation backdrop.
- Near-term wages and underlying inflation forecasts need to be revised higher in Friday’s SoMP but we may get a hint of this in the Statement today.
RBA statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time,
- which is 0330 GMT
- and 10.30pm US ET
