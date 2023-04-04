Earlier previews of the Reserve Bank of Australia today are here:

Snippet preview via RBC:

We push back our April hike, most likely to May.

The window to hike further appears small ahead of the step-up in fixed-rate mortgage expiry from mid-year but the RBA may be forced to resume tightening if inflation proves sticky.

And via HSBC, also tipping on hold today:

Our rule of thumb has been that once the RBA is convinced that inflation has peaked and that the unemployment rate has troughed, the RBA would pause. We now have more evidence that inflation has indeed passed its peak, economic activity is slowing, and the unemployment rate is past its trough.

Beyond April, we expect the RBA to keep the cash rate at 3.60 per cent for a number of quarters.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is today in Sydney at 2.30 pm local time

0430 GMT

0030 US Eastern time

---------------------

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks the following day:

12.30pm local time (Sydney)

0230 GMT

10.30 pm US Eastern time