Bloomberg report on documents it obtained from the Reserve Bank of Australia under Australia's Freedom of Information (FOI) laws.

The docs are recent, from March 2023. They outline 3 options the RBA considered for the cash rate path ahead:

  • “Steady Climb” where the cash rate rises by 25-basis-points at each board meeting to 4.8% in August, a level the authors considered to be about 1 percentage point above a “reasonable nominal neutral rate estimate”
  • “Front-Loaded Path” where the rate jumps in 50-basis-point increments at each meeting to 4.8% in May
  • “Flat” where the cash rate is left at 3.35% — the level it stood at in February — until mid-2024

And concluded:

Since March the RBA has taken the cash rate to 3.85%. The Bank next meets on June 6 and Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks the next day.

Currently:

