Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review, September 2024.

Headlines via Reuters:

The Australian financial system is resilient, and risks are contained.

Risks include stress in China's financial sector and a lack of significant response from Beijing.

Low global risk premia and high leverage increase the danger of a disorderly downturn in global asset prices.

The financial system is vulnerable to digitalisation and the concentration of AI/cloud providers.

The growth of superannuation to one quarter of the financial system could amplify shocks.

The risk of widespread financial stress in Australia remains limited.

A small but rising share of Australian home borrowers are falling behind on payments.

Only around 2% of all owner-occupier borrowers are in real danger of defaulting.

Less than 1% of owner-occupier loans are more than 90 days in arrears.

Around 0.5% of home loans in arrears are estimated to be in negative equity.

The vast majority of borrowers are expected to be able to continue servicing their debt.

The RBA sees a risk that households could take on excessive debt once interest rates fall.

Australian banks are well-capitalized, profitable, and have low exposure to bad debt.

Strengthening the operational resilience of banks is a priority for regulators.

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.