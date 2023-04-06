Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review.
Australia not immune to global financial shocks
- But Australian banks
well capitalised, profitable and highly liquid
- APRA has stepped up
oversight of domestic institutions, considering lessons for
regulations
- Global financial
stability risks have increased, likely to see tightening of credit
- Regulators will need
to tighten rules, protect from "digital" runs on banks
- Financial system
also at risk if inflation
Inflation
Inflation
Read this Term stays high, central banks keep tightening
- Most Australian
households, firms well placed to weather higher rates, inflation
- But some already in
stress and squeeze on budgets likely to last for some time
- Stress seen in
domestic construction sector, commercial lending
- Domestic banks well
placed to absorb any increase in non-performing loans
- Lenders provisioning
for loan arrears to rise, though from very low levels
- Mortgages in
negative equity make up only 1% of total loans
- Keeping watching
brief on cyber attacks, climate change, geopolitical stress
