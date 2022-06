Westpac have updated thier forecasts from the Reserve Bank of Australia. In summary:

We have lifted our forecast for the RBA's terminal rate from 2.35% to 2.6%.

That entails a 50 basis point lift in the cash rate at the August meeting (revised up from 25 basis points) prior to a pause in September.

The last hike is expected be 25 basis points in February.

AUD/USD has languished on the session here: