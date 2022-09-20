Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia September monetary policy meeting
The TL;DR version of these is they add nothing to what lowe spoke about last Friday, but I'm sure someone will come up with something obscure:
Headlines from the minutes via Reuters
- All else equal, members saw the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates as becoming stronger as the level of the cash rate rises
- Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term in Australia was at its highest level in several decades and was expected to increase further over the months ahead
- Board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time
- Board was resolute in the need to ensure inflation returned to target, but mindful that the path to achieve this needed to account for the risks to growth and employment
- Inflation was expected to peak later this year and then decline back towards the 2 to 3 per cent target range
- Board is seeking to return inflation to target while keeping the economy on an even keel.
- Labour market had remained tight and continued to indicate that the economy was having difficulty meeting the level of aggregate demand
- Board expects to increase interest rates further over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path
- Discussed the arguments around raising interest rates by either 25 basis points or 50 basis points.
- Medium-term inflation expectations remained well anchored
- Interest rates have increased quite quickly and were getting closer to normal settings.
--
WPAC and NAB have both issued +50bp rate hike forecasts for the RBA October (4th) meeting in past days.
--
Full text:
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW