A heads up for Ellis Connolly, Head of Payments Policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia, speaking at 10.10 am Sydney time.

If you do see alerts to this speech its probably not going to move AUD at all.

The focus from the Reserve Bank of Australia today is on its policy decision due at 2.30pm Sydney time (0430 GMT, 0030 US Eastern time). It looks like it'll be a fairly non-impactful meeting for AUD also (famous last words ...).

Previews:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock's news conference follows an hour later.