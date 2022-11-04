The Reserve Bank of Australia's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) sets out the Bank's assessment of current economic conditions, both domestic and international, along with the outlook for Australian inflation and output growth. A number of boxes on topics of special interest are also published. The Statement is issued four times a year.

Headlines via Reuters:

The trimmed mean CPI (i.e. the bank's indicator of core inflation) is not expected to be back in the target band over the horizon forecast. The RBA forecast it at 3.2% in December of 2024. More than two years away. And yet the Bank is slowing the pace of rate hikes.

The RBA has two jobs (3 if you count financial stability, and everyone does). One is holding inflation steady, the 2 to 3% band is this target. Te other is full employment. The Bank is forecasting a rise in the jobless rate, so perhaps the backing off on rate hikes is intended to slow the rise in unemployment. Trciky times for the Bank.

-