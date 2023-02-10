Reserve Bank of Australia's Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)

  • headline CPI is forecast at 6.7% by June 2023, up from the RBA's previous forecast of 6.3%
  • trimmed mean CPI forecast is at 6.2% by the middle of this year, compared with a previous forecast of 5.4%

The SoMP outlines the Bank's evaluation of the domestic and global economies, as well as the prognosis for Australian inflation and output growth.

  • There are also a few boxes released on certain topics of particular interest
  • There is a SoMP released four times a year

This (below) is the path of RBA rate hikes so far in this cycle:

rba cycle 08 February 2023