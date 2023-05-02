This runs against the consensus view in the market, which was expecting the RBA to leave the cash rate unchanged. I certainly did not expect this as well but if there was a central bank who really does not stick to the convention, it would have to the RBA I guess.

The aussie has jumped on the decision, with AUD/USD moving up from 0.6630 to 0.6685 and at first glance, there isn't much changed to the statement and forward guidance. One can view it as a dovish rate hike but the surprise decision in itself could also mean that they are not done with the tightening cycle perhaps.

Here's a look at the forward guidance change from April to May: