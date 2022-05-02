The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is Tuesday 02 May 2022

HSBC head economist Bloxham in the Australian Financial Review today:

“I don’t think they will raise rates on Tuesday”

“They’ve given fairly clear guidance that they need to see the wages numbers before they move the cash rate.”

“I think there is a reasonable chance that when the RBA designed that game plan, they had in mind the election in May and the risk that there might be an upside surprise on inflation.”

That last bullet ... the RBA boffins playing the political game.

Link to the AFR article is here (may be gated).

---

Earlier:

---

If not May, then June (meeting is the 7th) for the lift-off rate hike: