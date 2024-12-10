- Cannot describe an exact scenario on what may lead to us cutting rates in February
- There are many configurations in the data that might potentially lead us in that direction
- But honestly don't know if there will be a rate cut
- Have to look at the data and be data driven
- We are watching for things to move in line with out forecast
- If so, then we would be there at some point to consider a rate cut
- But can't give an exact timing on that
Again, she's not saying that they're leaning to cutting rates already in February but she's not outright ruling it out either. This will keep the aussie currency on edge as such in the next two months. The RBA will next meet on 18 February and between now and then we'll be getting a couple of jobs data (12 Dec, 16 Jan), monthly CPI data (7 Jan, 29 Jan), and quarterly CPI data (29 Jan)