Cannot describe an exact scenario on what may lead to us cutting rates in February

There are many configurations in the data that might potentially lead us in that direction

But honestly don't know if there will be a rate cut

Have to look at the data and be data driven

We are watching for things to move in line with out forecast

If so, then we would be there at some point to consider a rate cut

But can't give an exact timing on that

Again, she's not saying that they're leaning to cutting rates already in February but she's not outright ruling it out either. This will keep the aussie currency on edge as such in the next two months. The RBA will next meet on 18 February and between now and then we'll be getting a couple of jobs data (12 Dec, 16 Jan), monthly CPI data (7 Jan, 29 Jan), and quarterly CPI data (29 Jan)