Recent data is proving to be bumpy

We are taking a longer view

Must be vigilant on inflation risks

Believes that rates are at the right level to get inflation back to target

Don't think we necessarily have to tighten again

But we can't rule it out; if we have to, we will

The right stance at the moment is to stay where we are and to observe the economy

We might have to raise rates again, but it doesn't mean we have to

The board did discuss the option of raising interest rates

The message here is that they're not in a hurry yet to turn towards rate hikes. However, the fact that they did discuss it today means that said option is definitely open. I reckon the takeaway here is that the RBA did not produce an explicit hawkish tilt today, which disappointed a small section of the market. But by keeping the door open for hiking again, it means that any retreat in the aussie currency should be more limited; all else being equal.