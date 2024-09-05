Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock addressing The Anika Foundation, Sydney on “The Costs of High Inflation”.

  • It is premature to be thinking about rate cuts.
  • As of now, the board does not expect to be in a position to cut rates in the near term.
  • Our highest priority has been and remains to bring inflation down.
  • The board remains vigilant to upside risks to inflation.
  • Our full employment goal is not served by letting inflation stay above target indefinitely.
  • There is substantial uncertainty around the central outlook, with risks on both sides.
  • If circumstances change, the board will respond accordingly.
  • The labour market remains relatively tight and is expected to ease gradually.
  • Labour cost growth is strong, reflecting wage increases and weak productivity.
  • The key drivers of elevated inflation are housing costs and market services.
  • CPI rents inflation is likely to remain high for some time.

The full text is here:

Later, at 7 pm Sydney time Bullock will speak in a Fireside Chat (pre-recorded) at the Women in Banking & Finance Awards

  • 0900 GMT, 0500 US Eastern time