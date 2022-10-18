Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy Governor Michele Bullock with more:

In her comments earlier today (link below) Bullock spoke of smaller rate hikes ahead given the RBA meets every month (except January), which is more often than many other central banks. I guess she then follows on in her thinking that this flexibility gives the RBA a great chance of avoiding recession.

RBA dep gov Bullock says further interest rate hikes are on the way in the months ahead