We are not thinking of what size we might eventually cut rates by

Will only discuss how big those moves will be when the time comes

If our rates are steady while others cut, it supports the Australian dollar

Not discussed possibility of government overruling RBA on policy decisions

Even if headline inflation returns to 2% figure, it does not mean inflation is under control

"Sustainably" means inflation coming back down and staying within target band consistently

We are not encouraging or discouraging anything with the exchange rate

Focus should be on the trade-weighted index of the aussie, rather than AUD/USD

That concludes her press conference. Her last point on the exchange rate is definitely a fair one as AUD/USD is also largely driven by policy divergence between the RBA and Fed currently.

Looking at the trade-weighed index of the aussie via Bloomberg, it is only trading back up to levels seen in late August. It is currently seen at 62.40 and a far cry from the July high of around 64.50.