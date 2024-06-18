But would not say that the case for a rate hike is increasing

Very conscious that high rates are hurting some sectors of the country

Inflation is also hurting the people, so we are focused on bringing it down

Use of the word 'vigilant' does not mean a rate hike is coming

Her remarks reads a lot like a "yes but no, but then yes" kind of script. But I guess it fits with their stance of not ruling anything in or out at this stage, so yeah. AUD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.6623 currently, just slightly higher from around 0.6608 before the RBA earlier today.