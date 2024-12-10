- Recent economic indicators have been mixed
- Some data has been a little softer than expected
- This has given the Board some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining
- Monetary policy remains restrictive and is working as anticipated
- Need to see more progress on underlying inflation, some price pressures are still remaining
- Want to bring inflation down without causing a spike in unemployment
There's nothing that jumps out as she reaffirms a slight shift in their policy stance amid the softer data recently. That said, she's continuing to emphasise that inflation still remains far too high for their liking for now.