Recent economic indicators have been mixed

Some data has been a little softer than expected

This has given the Board some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining

Monetary policy remains restrictive and is working as anticipated

Need to see more progress on underlying inflation, some price pressures are still remaining

Want to bring inflation down without causing a spike in unemployment

There's nothing that jumps out as she reaffirms a slight shift in their policy stance amid the softer data recently. That said, she's continuing to emphasise that inflation still remains far too high for their liking for now.