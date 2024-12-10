RBA Bullock
  • Recent economic indicators have been mixed
  • Some data has been a little softer than expected
  • This has given the Board some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining
  • Monetary policy remains restrictive and is working as anticipated
  • Need to see more progress on underlying inflation, some price pressures are still remaining
  • Want to bring inflation down without causing a spike in unemployment

There's nothing that jumps out as she reaffirms a slight shift in their policy stance amid the softer data recently. That said, she's continuing to emphasise that inflation still remains far too high for their liking for now.