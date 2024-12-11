Global trade war would hit overall activity

But much depends on how China would react

Our flexible exchange rate and independent monetary policy are powerful shock absorbers

Impact on Australian inflation is ambiguous, could move in either direction

Will respond in either direction, with force if needed, to meet mandate

This just mostly echoes the remarks from Bullock yesterday. Australia will be mostly indirectly affected by Trump tariffs, as a result of their close ties with China. So, it's mostly a case of how US-China trade relations will be affected and the spillover impact will be that on Australia.