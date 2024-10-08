Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser not adding a lot what the minutes said earlier, no sign of an imminent rate cut from the RBA:

when inflation stops being high and sticky the Bank will act

US inflation nearing target, Australia's lagging

expects core will hit target, but inflation is persistent

lowering inflation is a significant task and we are not completed yet

AUD/USD is falling on the disappointing NDRC press conference in China. Markets had high hopes of more stimulus announcements. We haven't had any of note.

---

---

Earlier from Australia:

--